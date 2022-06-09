Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

Thumbs up to all Connecticut residents who take the time to raise the nation’s colors to mark Flag Day on Tuesday. It’s a commonly overlooked tradition, having been established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. But it is not a federal holiday. Thus, it remains up to Americans on whether to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777. Old Glory has evolved somewhat in those 245 years, as have attitudes toward it. But given the strife in the nation and the world, it’s an appropriate time to honor America’s most enduring symbol.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO