Minnesota State

Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota tribe is set to get back 28,000 acres that...

Oil patch worker challenging U.S. Sen Hoeven in June primary

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota oil patch worker is challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven in the Republican primary. Riley Kuntz, who earlier this month filed the paperwork to run for Senate, said on his Facebook campaign page that he supports limited government, protecting life and limited taxation and spending. He said he is taking “bold action” to stand up for conservatives in North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
Georgia man gets 2-year sentence in counterfeit check scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Georgia man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Rhode Island to two years in prison for his role in a scheme that recruited homeless people to cash counterfeit checks at banks around New England in exchange for a small fee. The scheme that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Ohio reports 1st probable monkeypox case in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters Monday that a man in Ohio tested positive for an orthopox virus. State health officials are working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to confirm whether the disease is in fact monkeypox, he said.
OHIO STATE
Editorial: An appropriate to salute Flag Day

Thumbs up to all Connecticut residents who take the time to raise the nation’s colors to mark Flag Day on Tuesday. It’s a commonly overlooked tradition, having been established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. But it is not a federal holiday. Thus, it remains up to Americans on whether to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777. Old Glory has evolved somewhat in those 245 years, as have attitudes toward it. But given the strife in the nation and the world, it’s an appropriate time to honor America’s most enduring symbol.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut sues over trash bags marketed for recycling

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has filed a lawsuit accusing Reynolds Consumer Products of illegally marketing trash bags as recycling bags, even though the bags themselves cannot be recycled. The Hefty brand bags are advertised by the company as “perfect for all your recycling needs” and "designed to handle...
CONNECTICUT STATE

