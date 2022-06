MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Get ready for some of the warmest weather of the season so far. We'll string two 90 degree days back to back starting on Tuesday. We also have our Heat Advisory in place from 11 am Tuesday until 8 pm Wednesday. The humidity will make it feel like 105 degrees at times. So please pace yourself and find the A/C. Make sure your neighbors and pets are staying cool too.

