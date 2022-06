MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 90 billboards can now be seen across the Milwaukee metro area, all reading: "99.9386 percent." "99.9386 percent of the time, when people reach out to us, they survive an abusive relationship," said Carmen Pitre, president and CEO at Sojourner Family Peace Center. "Reaching out is vital. It could save your life."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO