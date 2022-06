The epic arts party that is Salina's Smoky Hill River Festival is well underway. Thousands of people flocked to Oakdale Park Saturday for the second full day of festivities. Shade was at a premium as the temperature soared into the 90s. With the humidity-laden air, the heat index was expected to break into triple digits, with the same forecast for Sunday.

SALINA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO