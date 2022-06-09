ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Johnny Depp's Lawyers Say They Used Amber Heard's Words Against Her & TikTok's Not To Blame

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJ87Z_0g5WkTig00

Amber Heard's lawyer is not the only one appearing in interviews on television, as for the first time since the trial, Johnny Depp's legal team shared their side of it in an interview with ABC News.

Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, who took the internet by storm amidst the blockbuster trial, are finally spilling a little extra information about their strategy, and they don't think the social media traction that the trial got is the reason behind the verdict.

Instead, they're pointing fingers at Amber Heard.

According to Camille Vasquez, Depp's legal team's main tactic while cross-examining Heard was "using her words against her."

Vasquez shared that "it was very important" for the legal team to make sure that "every question that was asked was tied to something she had said previously."

"I think the jury got to see and the world got to see and hear from Ms. Heard in that relationship on every single topic," said Vasquez.

"The key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence and Johnny's opportunity to speak the truth for the first time."

The two lawyers were asked what they thought about the accusations, especially those made by Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, during a recent interview on the TODAY Show, in which she said that social media played a role in the jury's decision.

Chew responded by saying: "Social media played no role whatsoever."

"This was a decision made by the jury on the evidence presented by both sides, and as Camille said, it was overwhelmingly in Mr. Depp's favour," added Chew.

Depp ultimately won all three parts of his defamation lawsuit against Heard, and the jury awarded him $15 million of the $50 he asked for, although the judge knocked that sum down a bit. Heard convinced the jury of one part of her defamation countersuit, and she was awarded $2 million.

Depp's lawyers argued that the verdict was entirely based on the "facts and evidence" presented in court, despite some concerns that people have raised that the very vocal backlash against Heard seen online might discourage women from speaking out amid the #MeToo movement.

"We're only speaking about what happened in this case," said Vasquez, after she was asked about the wider impact of the verdict.

"We encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence doesn't have a gender," added Vasquez.

She had argued in court that Depp was the victim of domestic violence, not Heard.

When asked how Depp reacted to the verdict, Chew said he "was over the moon. It was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders, and I feel like finally, after six years, he's got his life back."

Heard is expected to appeal her case.

Comments / 9

Happy cat
3d ago

Exactly! They successfully proved one lie after another that Amber said under oath! Why she isn't charged with perjury like she is in Australia is beyond me.

Reply(1)
20
Snow60bunny
3d ago

No person should ever be afraid to come forward to get help when in an abusive relationship. However, don't claim to be abused if you are abusing the other person. Truth eventually comes out.

Reply
15
Jesse Grant
4d ago

yes amber is the only one whom is guilty

Reply
16
Related
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Benjamin Chew
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Domestic Violence#Abc News
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Actor’s popularity drops after winning Amber Heard trial, new data says

Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial. Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.While the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s overwhelming popularity on social media amid and after the trial painted a picture of rising favorability for Depp, the data tells a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sam Fender apologises for ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ Johnny Depp post

Sam Fender has apologised after sharing a photo of himself with Johnny Depp in a Newcastle pub and describing the actor as a “hero”.The musican was pictured alongside Depp and musician Jeff Beck, who has welcomed Depp on stage during a number of recent UK gigs.Fender shared the photo on his Instagram stories page alongside the caption: “some serious heroes”. He later appeared to delete the image.The photograph was shared on the night that the verdict was delivered on Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.In a new Instagram post, Fender addressed his photograph with the Pirates of...
MUSIC
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy