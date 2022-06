A strong high pressure ridge just north of the islands will keep locally breezy trades blowing for the next several days. An area of clouds will bring a slight increase in showers overnight into Monday morning, with drier conditions Tuesday. Moisture from a frontal remnant will reach the state Tuesday night while some mid-level instability moves overhead, which will bring a wetter trade wind pattern for the latter half of the week.

