Moose wanders through several towns

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area.

IF YOU SEE A MOOSE

TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut

WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large animal have been reported to DEEP in Windsor Locks, Windsor, and East Windsor.

The first report to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection regarding the moose came from a Suffield resident on June 3.

The moose has been seen running in people’s backyards, walking in the streets, and swimming in the Connecticut River.

According to DEEP, the state’s moose population tallies just over 100 animals.

“This is the time of year where we have an increase in moose sightings,” DEEP Wildlife Technician Andrew Labonte said.

He said many moose give birth in May or June and that this moose could be a yearling from last summer.

Once a moose becomes a year old, it is essentially booted from its home and sent on its way.

“Those animals are being kicked out, so those animals are dispersing,” Labonte said.

There have been multiple posts on Facebook about the moose, stating that people should stay away from it and leave it be.

Labonte agrees with this claim, adding that moose are extremely fast and unpredictable.

Labonte also referenced the moose found in Winsted this past April that had a brain worm parasite, which can make animals fearless and easier to approach.

He said disease is always a possibility with moose.

Along with Suffield, sightings of the large animal have been reported to DEEP in Windsor Locks, Windsor, and East Windsor.

The last reported sighting came on Sunday.

