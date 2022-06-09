ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Mr. Crab appears to have closed

By Alyssa Buckley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe giant crab in front of Mr. Crab is gone, and the restaurant at...

WCIA

Hospice Hearts hosting pet adoption event

Hospice Hearts is hosting a pet adoption event this weekend at the downtown brewpub. Join us and Hospice Hearts in the Blind Pig Beer Garden for the most adorable event of the summer! Hospice Hearts will be there with pets to meet and merch to check out. Ask questions of the Hospice Hearts representatives and even fill out your adoption application that day!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Music and art kicking off summer in Champaign

Summer is officially here, which means there’s plenty to do, see, and experience in Champaign’s city center. This month, we’re highlighting all of the live music and other events open to the public. One of our favorite events is Friday Night Live happening only in downtown Champaign. We invited Kelly White, director of 40 North, the Champaign County Arts Council, to share more about this event and how you can enjoy live music every Friday, all summer. Plus, we’re highlighting some other events occurring later this month.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for emergencies at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Airport and the McLean County Disaster Council held a full scale emergency drill at the Synergy Flight Center. Marketing Deputy Director of the Airport, Fran Strebing, said the drills happen every three years as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Agency. “It’s...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Warren Edward Hamilton, 65th

DECATUR — Warren Edward and Clara Marie Hamilton will be celebrating their 65th anniversary with an open house on June 25, 1-4 p.m. at the Second Church of God, 2670 E. Division, Decatur, IL 62526. Warren Edward Hamilton and Clara Marie Woodrum were married on June 19, 1957 at...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Beaches Within a Short Driving Distance of Champaign-Urbana

There are beaches within a short drive from Champaign-Urbana, providing families a taste of sandy fun. You don’t have to drive 10-plus hours to get to the ocean to enjoy the beach. In fact, you don’t even have to drive two hours to Lake Michigan. Central Illinois has a number of beaches to offer and as long as you don’t mind lakes instead of oceans, your family should have a great time!
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One and cone-ly Sidney Dairy Barn up for sale

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been an iconic summer hangout for decades, but a big change is on the horizon. The Sidney Dairy Barn is up for sale. “I’ve run it for 27 years. It’s been a great part of my life and it’s just time to move on,” longtime owner Dennis Riggs said. The […]
SIDNEY, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State Fair Box Office Opens Monday With Special Offers

The Illinois State Fair box office opens Monday morning for in-person ticket purchases… with some special opportunities for early risers. Up until now, tickets for Grandstand shows had only been available through Ticketmaster. Starting Monday, you will now be able to buy tickets in person at the fairgrounds. In recognition of the kickoff, the box office will open early Monday… 6am. And on that day, from 6 until 8am, anyone who buys tickets to a Grandstand show will receive a fair admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Stage-Side Party for that Grandstand show. In addition, anyone buying Mega Passes Monday from 6 to 8am will receive a free State Fair lanyard.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

CUPHD: Champaign County back to high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) recently announced that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high. On May 20, CUPHD announced that Champaign County had a high community transmission rate for COVID-19. On June 3, it was changed to a medium level of transmission. It was changed back to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
955glo.com

East Peoria Man Wins The St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!
EAST PEORIA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Austin’s Sportswear is closing

The store in Downtown Champaign mostly known for its dance attire has been open for 91 years under three different generations of owners. Owner Autumn Bates confirmed the closure, but not a set closing date, this afternoon. If you have dance and gymnastics and skating apparel needs, best to get...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Champaign, Ford Counties on High Risk COVID List

The Illinois Department of Public Health says Champaign and Ford counties are among 32 Illinois counties now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. The Department on Friday reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease in Illinois, including 73 deaths since June 3, 2022. Vermilion County is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Private security guards begin patrolling Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign is taking a new approach to improving nightlife safety. “We thought it was kind-of weird. We asked the bartender, ‘what’s going on? Is that a police officer?’” Davi Rufino said after a night out. It wasn’t a police officer. An unarmed guard walked into a downtown bar […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Jack D. Getz, 60th

FINDLAY — Jack D. and Linda Ann Getz will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on June 25th. They are also having a card shower; cards may be sent to 2378 N. 2250 E. Road, Findlay, IL 62534. Jack D. Getz and Linda Ann Keown...
FINDLAY, IL

