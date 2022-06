Wayne B. Olson, 83, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. He was born on October 31, 1938, in Two Rivers, WI, son of the late Vernon and Beatrice (Lyons) Olson. He married Florence Hunnaman in Wausau, WI. She preceded him in death. Wayne served his country in the US Marines for four years as well as in the US Army as a Green Beret for six years during the Vietnam War.

