On YouTube, there’s a video of High Vis playing an outdoor show at southeast London DIY skate and music project the Grove last summer, just a few weeks after the UK dropped all COVID restrictions. At the start of the band’s set, frontman Graham Sayle thanked the organizers and partners of the show and addressed the crowd, saying: “Start a band, go skateboarding, write your nickname on stuff. Do what you want as long as it’s kind.” Visibly emotional, he then asked the crowd to come forward to the front of the stage, promising that “no one will jump on your head” because “this is your shit.” With his eyes welling up with tears, he promised, “I will cry,” before the band launched into their first song.

