Juicy J & Pi’erre Bourne – “This Fronto”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis rap legend Juicy J started off as his career as half of the production duo behind the great Three 6 Mafia, and his production work for that group and its various offshoots still casts a huge shadow over rap, both in its underground and arena-level forms. But Juicy has also...

HipHopDX.com

Hitmaka Flexes Plaque Commemorating 100M Sales: 'It’s All About The Journey'

Hitmaka took to socials to flex a new plaque he received in the mail commemorating 100 million sales. “When I first started my journey as Hitmaka it was like, ‘Man I wanna stunt on these n-ggas I got something to say,” the multi-platinum producer said in a video shared to Instagram. “I was full of revenge and just feeling a way like the game tried to write me off and all that other stuff. Now, I realize that my whole purpose was to be a testimony and to inspire other people and show them that anything possible. Like I’m me, I’m still me. But when you put God first they can’t do nothing about it.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Lizzo Says She’ll Remove Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” Lyrics

Earlier today, we posted about how Lizzo had been getting social-media backlash for her latest Special single, “Grrrls,” due to a lyric in the song using an ableist term. On the track, Lizzo says, “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I’ma sp*z.” Some social-media users called that term an “ableist slur” about people with cerebral palsy and have been asking Lizzo to remove the word from the song. Now, Lizzo has shared a statement saying that she would change the lyrics to “Grrrls.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Fat Joe Says He Tricked Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

Undoubtedly, Big Pun was one of the most lyrically feared emcees to ever touch the mic. His mentor, Fat Joe, talked about Big Punisher with Angie Martinez the week of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in an interview, reminiscing about how hard it was to get certain rappers to jump on a track with the late Terror Squad lieutenant.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Bartees Strange – “Wretched”

Bartees Strange is releasing his sophomore album, Farm To Table, this week. He’s shared three singles from it already — “Heavy Heart,” “Cosigns,” and “Hold The Line” — and today he’s back with one more, the soaring “Wretched.”. “This...
MUSIC
Kanye West
Pi'erre Bourne
Kanye
Playboi Carti
Lil Uzi Vert
Juicy J
Lex Luger
NME

Jay-Z helped 21 Savage get released from ICE custody

21 Savage has revealed that both Meek Mill and Jay-Z helped him get released from ICE custody back in 2019. Savage (real name She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) was arrested by the U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019 with a spokesperson claiming that Savage was a “United Kingdom national” who “is unlawfully present in the U.S.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

1999 Turns 10

To be a fan of hip-hop in New York is to be in a constant state of nostalgia. What is being a rap fan without hearing from OGs, counselors, and cousins about the first time they heard 36 Chambers? Being a New Yorker into rap is remembering 9/11 for The Blueprint and not George Bush’s Osama Bin Laden’s violent pledge. It’s Dipset talking about the Towers reduced to rubble, not as an expression of patriotism but rather New York’s crass and dark ethos, the way the city can turn destructive in a split second. All hip-hop scenes are to be cherished. There’s a book coming out on the story of Atlanta’s rise, all the way from OutKast to Lil Baby. Michigan’s rap scene is running out the country right now with its dirtbag lyrics and menacing piano-filled production. The Louisiana region’s inventive idiolect reverberates through all Black Americans. But New York is everlasting. It’s home. I didn’t have appreciation for those other cities until I got on YouTube. Those cities didn’t birth Jigga, God’s Son, or even someone as chimerical as Yasiin Bey. For New York hip-hop to disappear would be for the birthplace the genre to go extinct.
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, & Future Will Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022

Hip-hop mega-fest Rolling Loud has just revealed details on its 2022 New York installment. Two out of three headliners are actually from New York — Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky — with Future holding down the third and final night. Also on deck: Pusha T, Danny Brown, Lil Baby, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Boldy James with the Alchemist, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Yung Lean, BIA, Fat Joe, Babytron, Fivio Foreign, all three of the main Griselda guys spread across three days (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher), Busta Rhymes, Curren$y, Big Sean, Ski Mask The Slump God, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dream Doll, Key Glock, Dej Loaf, Sheck Wes, Soulja Boy, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Rowdy Rebel, Abra, and, yes, DaBaby. Lots of others too. Parse the giant wall of text yourselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Naima Bock – “Campervan”

In a few weeks, Naima Bock (formerly of Goat Girl) is releasing her debut solo album, Giant Palm. She’s shared a bunch of tracks from it already — “30 Degrees,” “Every Morning,” “Giant Palm,” and “Toll — and the last of those landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with another one, “Campervan,” which is expansive and lovely. Here’s what Bock had to say about the track:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Young Guv – “Nervous Around U”

Next week, Young Guv is releasing his second album of the year, GUV IV, the sequel to GUV III, which came out in March. Its singles so far — “Change Your Mind,” “Nowhere At All,” and “Cry 2 Sleep” — have all pushed the power-pop project in different sonic directions, and Ben Cook’s latest track, “Nervous Around U,” does the same, with some chintzy synths and gauzy ’80s production. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Erasure Announce New Album Day-Glo (Based On A True Story)

In 2020, Erasure released a new album, The Neon, and last year they continued re-iterating on it with a remix album and a companion EP. Today, they’re announcing another album that was also created from pieces of The Neon: Day-Glo (Based On A True Story, a collection of 10 new tracks that, in some form, use elements from their previous album but is its own thing. As a press release lays out:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Denzel Curry’s Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Is Really Good

Even when Funkmaster Flex freestyles are bad, they’re still pretty good. It’s just fun to watch rappers doing their best while Flex, the New York rap-radio legend, sits next to them and makes impressed faces. When a Funkmaster Flex freestyle is great, it can leave earth behind and enter a whole new dimension. People still talk about Black Thought’s Flex freestyle from five years ago; it’s arguably one of Thought’s crowning achievements as a rapper. Denzel Curry’s brand-new Flex freestyle doesn’t ascend to those wild heights, but it’s pretty great.
BASKETBALL
Stereogum

Candy – “World Of Shit”

Next month, the Richmond hardcore band Candy are releasing a new album, Heaven Is Here, the follow-up to their 2018 debut Good To Feel. We’ve heard “Human Condition Above Human Opinion” and “Transcend To Wet” already, and today they’re back with one more, “World Of Shit,” a furious scurry that sounds like, well, a world of shit. Check it out below.
RICHMOND, VA
HipHopDX.com

The Notorious B.I.G. Honored With Orchestral Tribute At Lincoln Center

Manhattan, NY – 2022 has been all about celebrating the late Notorious B.I.G.. The legendary Brooklyn rapper would have turned 50 in May and on Friday (June 10), Lincoln Center held a special orchestral celebration of his legacy and music thanks to Miguel Atwood-Ferguson at Damrosch Park for the Performing Arts. Atwood-Ferguson previously endeared himself to Hip Hop fans with his versatility in a commemorative celebration for J Dilla with 2009’s Suite for Ma Dukes EP.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Nina Nastasia Rediscovers Herself In The Aftermath

Warning: The following story contains references to suicide and psychological abuse. Great music terrifies. And hearing Nina Nastasia — one of the late John Peel’s favorite artists — feels like coming upon the marrow of the universe. Contained within her skeletal, acoustic-led songs are rarely sung gradations of joy and pain; emotions seldom denatured and turned into music, delivered with the urgency and immediacy of a deathbed breath. It overwhelms. It terrifies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Afropunk Brooklyn’s 2022 Lineup Has Burna Boy, The Roots, Bartees Strange

Afropunk has announced the lineup for its Brooklyn festival — it’ll be the first time the event takes place in three years after a pandemic delay. Performers for 2022 include Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 will go down on September 10 and 11 at Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 17) at 10AM ET, with a presale beginning the day before. More details here.
BROOKLYN, NY

