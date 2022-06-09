Juicy J & Pi’erre Bourne – “This Fronto”

To be a fan of hip-hop in New York is to be in a constant state of nostalgia. What is being a rap fan without hearing from OGs, counselors, and cousins about the first time they heard 36 Chambers? Being a New Yorker into rap is remembering 9/11 for The Blueprint and not George Bush’s Osama Bin Laden’s violent pledge. It’s Dipset talking about the Towers reduced to rubble, not as an expression of patriotism but rather New York’s crass and dark ethos, the way the city can turn destructive in a split second. All hip-hop scenes are to be cherished. There’s a book coming out on the story of Atlanta’s rise, all the way from OutKast to Lil Baby. Michigan’s rap scene is running out the country right now with its dirtbag lyrics and menacing piano-filled production. The Louisiana region’s inventive idiolect reverberates through all Black Americans. But New York is everlasting. It’s home. I didn’t have appreciation for those other cities until I got on YouTube. Those cities didn’t birth Jigga, God’s Son, or even someone as chimerical as Yasiin Bey. For New York hip-hop to disappear would be for the birthplace the genre to go extinct.

