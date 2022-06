Pennsylvania State Police report the rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles is continuing throughout the Northern Tier. Over the past several weeks authorities have reported the thefts of the pricey parts from vehicles at an auto service business in North Towanda Township and from over a half dozen vehicles at a community assistance and substance abuse rehabilitation facility in Montrose. The total value of the catalytic converters in those two incidents comes to about $26,000.

MONTROSE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO