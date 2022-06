Designer Christopher John Rogers is known for his unique takes on bold prints and pops of color, a sampling of which were seen during his resort 2023 show last Tuesday at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The show marked Rogers's return to the runway after the pandemic, and was well worth the wait. On the beauty front, the show featured wet-look, '90s-inspired hairstyles crafted with amika products. From spiky knotted updos to straight back cornrows, each style was envisioned by amika global artistic director Naeemah LaFond.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO