For the last several months, LA trio MUNA have been in rollout mode for their new self-titled album. Things actually started way back in September, when they dropped their Phoebe Bridgers collab “Silk Chiffon.” Things officially kicked off in March with “Anything But Me,” and since then we’ve also heard “Kind Of Girl” and “Home By Now.” (Earlier this month, the band also shared a Britney Spears cover.) MUNA finally arrives next week, and we’ll have more to say about it then. But for now, the rollout tour continues with a stop by Fallon.

