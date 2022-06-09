ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

DeKalb County Regional Office of Education announces new Community Navigation Program

By Mikah Walker
WSPY NEWS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DeKalb County Regional Office of Education will be implementing a county wide, web-based program called IRIS to link families to services as well as agencies...

www.wspynews.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Northern Illinois Counties considered ‘high community transmission’ for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All stateline counties are now considered high community transmission for COVID-19. Stephenson County was at medium last week, but the health department announced on Monday that it has moved to high. Those who are immunocompromised should wear a mask when indoors or in a crowd, according to doctors. They should also […]
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano city council to vote on pay raise for non-union employees

The Plano City Council is set to vote on a six percent raise for all non-union city employees later this month. The committee of the whole on Monday discussed it. The number came from what Alderman Jamal Williams described as spirited discussion at the Personnel and Insurance Committee. He is in favor of approving the raise.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

State agency upholds Sandwich mayor’s decision

As of midnight Monday, the Route 34 Pub and Grub was to be shut down by the city of Sandwich. Stemming from a 2019 incident, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission upheld a finding and liquor license revocation decision by the Sandwich Liquor Commissioner. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi made the...
SANDWICH, IL
timesnewsexpress.com

This Illinois city named best for single dads

CHICAGO – With the countdown to Father’s Day underway, a new study looked at which U.S. cities are the best for single dads. High-fives go out to west suburban Naperville. LawnStarter named the suburb as 2022’s Best City for Single Dads after comparing 200 of the largest cities in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County now at high COVID-19 level

The Kendall County Health Department says the county has reached what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a high COVID-19 community level. DeKalb and Kane counties are also at the high level. The health department says the best way to prevent severe illness is to be up-to-date on...
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich City Council aldermen want answers on former dump follow up

Two Sandwich City Council aldermen issued inquiries into the former city dump of road and sidewalk debris on farmland west of the city at last week’s council meeting. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham assigned the city attorney to provide a review, telling alderpersons that the issue will be addressed at tonight's 7 p.m city council meeting.
SANDWICH, IL
walls102.com

Bridge work in Ottawa begins Tuesday

OTTAWA – Repairs to the Illinois 23/71 Bridge will begin on Tuesday. Work will consist of removing and replacing the bridge expansion joints, deck slab patching, and structural repair. One lane will remain open during the $2.6 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by fall. Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
OTTAWA, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Northwestern Medicine Opens Multi-Specialty Clinic in Orland Park

Northwestern Medicine Opens Multi-Specialty Clinic in Orland Park. Neurology, esophageal and hepatology services in one convenient location. A new Northwestern Medicine multi-specialty clinic is enhancing access to high-quality subspecialty care in the south suburbs. The 5,523-square-foot clinic, located in Suite 210, Northwestern Medicine Orland Park, 15300 West Avenue, is now...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announces death of teen daughter

CHICAGO - Tragedy has struck the family of Congressman Sean Casten. On Monday, Casten's 17-year-old daughter passed away. The congressman’s office issued a statement. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley released from hospital, moved to rehab after "neurological event"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley has been released from the hospital, five days after suffering what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event," and he is now being treated at a rehab facility.Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Wednesday, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.He was released from Northwestern on Monday night, and his physician, Dr. Eric Terman, said Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event"...
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
DEERFIELD, IL
newheadlines.art

Hoffman Estates Fishing Derby

Hoffman Estates Fishing Derby. 🐟 cash prizes awarded for tagged fish 🐟 additional prizes awarded every 15 minutes 🐟 fun for the entire family 🐟 no fishing license needed Families are assigned socially distant fishing areas. The chamber’s government relations committee provides chamber members with a...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL

