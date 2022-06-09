ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

As Police Use ‘Foodie’ to Recruit, What Does the Word Mean?

By Jaya Saxena
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be a “foodie” is to be in a somewhat defensive dance with the word. It’s been reduced in recent years to an image of some Bourdain-emulating hipster seeking out a “hole-in-the-wall,” but to be a foodie, when the word was first printed by New York magazine in 1980 by Gael...

www.eater.com

Comments / 0

Eater

Wawa, ‘America’s Best Convenience Store,’ Set to Bring Philly Hoagies to Nashville

“America’s best convenience store,” Wawa, is set to open in Nashville by 2025, part of its plans to blanket the city in the next few years. The brand intends to open at least 40 stores in and around Nashville over the long term, the company announced last week, continuing an expansion that will see the Pennsylvania-born mini mart open in Southern states like Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Wawa, which might be called a gas station, grocery store, convenience store, or deli, depending on who you ask, is above all known for its hoagies — which have for some time now been available built-to-order via touchscreen, and then for its soft pretzels, coffee, and iced tea. The touchscreen menu now is quite expansive, offering custom built salads, wraps, paninis, quesadillas, and even chalupas.
NASHVILLE, TN
Eater

Three Chicagoans Win James Beard Foundation Media Awards

The James Beard Foundation held its 2022 Media Awards ceremony on Saturday, June 11, in Chicago, its first after a two-year hiatus and for the first time in person since 2019. Three Chicagoans took home awards, two for books and one for journalism. Julia Momosé, the renowned bartender and creative engine the West Loop Japanese dining bar Kumiko, previously honored as one of the world’s best, and journalist Emma Janzen won in the Beverage with Recipes category for The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques, and Recipes.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Here Is the Full List of James Beard Awards 2022 Winners

For the first time since 2019, the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony is back in Chicago. Weeks after the James Beard Foundation announced the year’s slate of chef and restaurant finalists, the results are in, and chefs, restaurateurs, and other hospitality-world insiders have gathered at the Lyric Opera of Chicago for the splashy, red carpet event, with chef Kwame Onwuachi as host. (There was even a classic behind-the-scenes cold open, and Onwuachi delivered an opening monologue, complete with a joke about the Oscars slap.)
CHICAGO, IL
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Eater

Los Angeles Birria Legend Silverio Moreno Has Died at Age 73

Silverio Moreno, founder of Birrieria Flor Del Rio, which changed its name to Birrieria Nochistlán in July 2016 when the business moved across the street in Boyle Heights, died on June 5 at the age of 73. He had been recently diagnosed with cancer. Silverio, along with his wife Amparo Luis Bustos, served Bustos’s family’s traditional birria de chivo (goat birria) from Nochistlán, Zacatecas for more than two decades. He’ll be remembered as a pivotal figure in the rise in popularity of birria in Los Angeles, which in recent years has spread out across the United States and beyond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Former Employees Have Beef With Vegan Eleven Madison Park

Last year, Eleven Madison Park announced that it would convert to an entirely vegan menu — a move that hasn’t exactly been a resounding success for the world-famous restaurant. But, apparently, a secret meat room, negative reviews, and tanked expansion plans aren’t the only controversies surrounding chef Daniel Humm’s fine dining empire. In a new report by Business Insider, employees say that the restaurant has become a “shit show” since Humm relaunched it in June 2021, allegedly marked by low wages, 80-hour weeks, and understaffing issues taking on a toll on the staff’s mental health. Of course, these are issues endemic across the industry, but the poor treatment is especially irksome from one of the world’s most expensive — and visible — restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Momofuku Ko Ditches No-Tipping Model

The beleaguered no tipping movement continues to sputter as more and more New York restaurants drop the policy. Momofuku Ko in the East Village, David Chang’s expensive chef’s counter spot, will nix its four-year-old effort at service-included pricing on July 1 — a move that will effectively hike up the cost of dinner by 20 percent.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Houston Cocktail Bar Julep Wins at the James Beard Awards 2022

The James Beard Foundation, a national non-profit culinary arts organization, announced Houston’s beloved cocktail bar Julep as the winner of the national Outstanding Bar Program category at its 2022 Beard Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13. Julep owner and award-winning mixologist Alba Huerta took the stage with her “girl...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

North Carolina Chefs Win Big at James Beard Awards

For the first time since 2019, the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony took place in Chicago last night, and North Carolina took home three of the highly coveted titles. Chefs, restaurateurs, and other hospitality world insiders gathered at the Lyric Opera of Chicago for the splashy, red carpet...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

These Are the Bay Area James Beard Restaurant Winners

San Francisco restaurants and chefs took home big wins at the James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday, June 13, in Chicago. The local winners included chef Brandon Jew, owner of Mister Jiu’s, and Understory in Oakland, with nods to Grace Young and Martin Yan. It’s taken a few years...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Public Safety
Twitter
Instagram
Law Enforcement
Eater

LA’s Best Tacos de Cabeza Return to Compton

The first time I visited the wildly popular Compton taquería Tacos El Paloma was in the winter of 2016, and I have never witnessed a more frenetic backyard taqueria — before or since. A line snaked from the garage down through the driveway and onto the sidewalk. Inside, there were 24 picnic benches, all occupied, with a half-dozen servers taking orders from tables, plus from the hungry diners in the queue. The backyard taqueria was driven by a team of taqueros chopping and plating Sinaloa-style tacos de cabeza, or steamed beef head tacos. Many customers were regulars from Mazatlán, Culiacán, and other parts of Sinaloa, and even noteworthy taqueros like José Morales of Tacos La Carreta, who came to have legit tacos de cabeza. The beef head tacos are a particularly popular breakfast and after-hours tradition in the northwestern Mexican state.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

José Andrés Will Bring His Extravagant Bazaar to the Former Trump Hotel

Chef and global humanitarian José Andrés will finally have a restaurant inside the historic Old Post Office Pavilion, which was just stripped of its controversial Trump International Hotel flag this spring. ThinkFoodGroup announced today it will open an outpost of the luxe Bazaar by José Andrés later this...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

A New Report Goes Behind the Scenes of Eleven Madison Park’s Chaotic, Plant-Based Reopening

Click here to read the full article. Former World No. 1-ranked restaurant Eleven Madison Park has had a tumultuous year. First, it reopened from its pandemic slumber in 2021 as a completely vegan restaurant, facing negative reviews and the revelation that the private dining room that served meat. Then, it dropped its service-included pricing to reinstate tipping in February due to internal pressure, effectively raising prices. And just a couple of months ago, it launched a vegan meal kit so people could enjoy its vegetable-forward dishes at home—but found a less-than-enthusiastic reception. Given all of this, it may come as no...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Two Austin Chefs Emerge Victorious in the James Beard Awards 2022

Austin chefs Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, and Iliana de la Vega of Oaxacan restaurant El Naranjo won medals at the James Beard Awards 2022, often called the Oscars of the food world. The ceremony for the restaurant and chef awards was held tonight. Rico won in the Emerging Chef...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Where to Drink Wine Outside in Chicago

There are plenty of fabulous places to drink wine in Chicago, but when the weather’s favorable, there’s nowhere better than an outdoor patio. Fortunately, the city is full of hospitable places to catch some rays after popping open a bottle. Here are 11 of the best. For updated...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Virtue’s Erick Williams Wins Chicago’s Sole James Beard Award

The James Beard Foundation Awards gala returned Monday evening to the Lyric Opera of Chicago for the first time since 2019. Often described as the Oscars of the culinary world, the Beards are an excuse for chefs to swap out their whites and clogs for formalwear and walk the red carpet like movie stars. After two taxing years in the hospitality industry, even a tornado warning, which went off just as the evening was getting underway, couldn’t stop the awards from going forward.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Apparently, the James Beard Awards Found No Good Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles chefs, restaurant owners, and workers were snubbed hard last night at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago. The prestigious annual ceremony (save for the past two years, when the awards program went on hiatus to reevaluate its approach) recognizes the restaurant industry with a variety of awards, including best new restaurant, restaurateur of the year, best wine program, and so on. Despite four nominees across various categories (Bryant Ng of Cassia and “Jazz” Singsanong of Jitlada for Best Chef: California; Angry Egret Dinette for Best New Restaurant; and Margarita Manzke of Republique for Outstanding Pastry Chef), all the Angelenos left completely empty-handed. The city was even shut out of the JBFA media awards for writers and broadcasters over the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA

