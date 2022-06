About 12:27 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 299 near Willow Creek. In the subsequent 15 minutes since then, the female driver has stopped and started, got out of the vehicle at least once, got back into the vehicle, drove at speeds of up to 50 mph and as slow as five mph. The deputy told dispatch he believed that the woman was intoxicated.

WILLOW CREEK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO