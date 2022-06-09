ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Phoenix Charter Academy Teen Arrested for Bringing Gun to School

By Adam Swift
chelsearecord.com
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school at the Phoenix Charter Academy on Thursday, June 2. “School officials implemented all safety procedures effectively, quickly confiscating the weapon, placing the school...

