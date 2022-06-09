Phoenix Charter Academy Teen Arrested for Bringing Gun to School

At about 7:26 P.M. on June 9, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Tyreek Hall, 19, of Boston. Officers were on directed patrol conducting an active firearm investigation, when they were able to determine that a male, later identified as Tyreek Hall, was in possession of a firearm. Through their investigation, Officers were able to determine that Hall was in the area of the above location and eventually located him with a group of other males. Officers approached Hall, and upon conducting a pat-frisk recovered a loaded firearm. Another male, identified as Jaylen Speed, 21, of Roxbury, actively resisted Officers attempts to conduct a pat-frisk, struck officers, attempted to push them away from him, and made threats to shoot officers. Speed was eventually taken into custody following a brief struggle.

