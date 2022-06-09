ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Granger Indicted for Stealing Car

kogt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Vidor was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident which occurred in April. Nicholas Granger, 28, was arrested for stealing a vehicle from AAA Good Times Motors in Beaumont. A person contacted police to...

kogt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kogt.com

Man Considered Armed And Dangerous

The Vidor Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous wanted fugitive, Timothy Bryan Claypool age 31. Claypool is wanted out of Hardin County for a Failure to Appear warrant in a controlled substance investigation and a Bond revocation out of Jefferson County for Theft. On...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Growing concerns for graffiti in Port Arthur

Port Arthur — Port Arthur residents are speaking out as they have noticed more and more graffiti in their neighborhoods. Many residents say they believe the vandalism is related to gang activity. The close distance that this graffiti has to schools is what is concerning many parents. KFDM/Fox 4'...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (June 6, 2022, to June 13, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-six (66) calls. Jail Population: We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 12 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were 8 individuals booked into...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Granger, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Vidor, TX
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Vidor, TX
12NewsNow

Crash involving Texas DPS vehicle leaves woman injured, investigation underway

ORANGE, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash involving a trooper's vehicle that left one woman injured. The crash happened Saturday, June 11, 2022 night on Interstate 10 near exit 875 in Orange County. Officials believe shortly before midnight a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the eastbound inside shoulder, with their patrol vehicle’s emergency lights on.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Police: Alleged burglar stole gun, shot owner and ignited home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One man was shot and his family's home lit on fire Saturday after a now-arrested man allegedly broke into the house and stole a gun in Orange. Eric Ray-Martin Thibodeaux, 39, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Port Arthur man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting, carjacking

A Port Arthur man has been handed a 20-year federal prison sentence for shooting another man during a violent carjacking outside of his home as he headed to work last year. Charles Robert Knatt, 20, on Wednesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. He pleaded guilty on August 11, 2021, to carjacking and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the announcement from the United States Attorney General's Office in the Eastern District of Texas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Aaa Good Times Motors
KFDM-TV

AMBER ALERT: PLEASE SHARE!

GROVES — DEVELOPING: An AMBER Alert has been issued for a child from Groves. Law enforcement officers, including the F.BI., are searching in Houston and elsewhere for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson in connection with what they call his abduction by his father, and say he could be in grave danger.
GROVES, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off the roadway. MCHD arrived on the scene and found the 20-year-old female of Plantersville deceased. DPS units were notified to work on the crash. It is unknown why the female, who they believe was on her way to work, left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack was notified and responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Port Arthur News

Man wanted for stabbing death in Port Arthur arrested in Groves

A man wanted in connection with a fatal Port Arthur stabbing is now in jail on a $1 million bond. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warrant division arrested Anthony McCullar, 45, at noon Friday in Groves, according to Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry. Information on where McCullar was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Two Jefferson County deputies honored for heroic efforts during Harvey

Two Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies, Deputy Roger Smith and Deputy Colton Lowe were each honored to receive the Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor. The award was presented at the 2022 State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Awards at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. The ceremony was held on the floor of the House of Representatives.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Child abduction alert issued in Texas for 4-year-old boy

GROVES, Texas (KXAN) — A child abduction alert has been issued in Texas, via the AMBER Alert system, for a 4-year-old boy missing out of Groves, Texas. The police department said Jaiceon Robertson, 4, is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 70 pounds and has scars on his arms, stomach and legs, the police department reported.
GROVES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy