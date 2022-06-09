ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Iowa’s Workforce Development boards meet today in Marshalltown

kjan.com
 5 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Association of Workforce Boards is hosting its annual statewide training workshop today (Thursday) in Marshalltown for Iowa’s nine local Workforce Development panels. Miranda Swafford, executive director of the Mississippi Valley Area Workforce...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

Iowa’s governor launches $100 million school safety plan

(Radio Iowa/UPDATED) – Governor Kim Reynolds is directing 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief to school safety measures. “Across the country, there’s a sense of. urgency just with the acts of violence that we see taking place every single day,” Reynolds says. The state is buying...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

IUB hears concerns about carbon pipeline

(Radio Iowa) – An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquefied carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the I-U-B meeting about pipeline concerns. Cynthia Hansen and her siblings own a century farm in Shelby County in western Iowa.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Governor signs legislation to address mental health workforce shortage

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed two bills into law that are designed to address a lack of treatment options for Iowans seeking mental health care services. One bill sets up a loan repayment program for students who agree to work in an underserved are of Iowa after they get a degree in the mental health field. Representative Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo says it will hopefully boost the number of mental health professionals working in rural Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Grassley and Ernst not ready to commit on gun control bill

(Radio Iowa) – Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s waiting for details before saying whether he’ll support or oppose a bipartisan group’s response to recent mass shootings. Grassley says he’s “encouraged” by the progress on the subject so far in Washington. Grassley says, “What I’ve seen going on here in the last couple of weeks in the Congress, with the work of a bipartisan group that the leaders have put together in an effort to make schools safer, make it more easy to keep guns away from people that shouldn’t have them.” Rallies in six Iowa cities last weekend called on Grassley and Iowa’s other Republican Senator, Joni Ernst, to back gun restrictions.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

The new Miss Iowa is an Urbandale middle school teacher

(Radio Iowa) – A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
kjan.com

Iowa prison officials are home from conference trip to Poland

(Radio Iowa) – A delegation of Iowa Department of Corrections staff have just returned from a trip to Poland for an international conference on prisons. Tennie Carlson, of Stratford, is a corrections officer with the Second Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Carlson first went to Poland in 2019 as part of the Polish-American Development Council, which deals with the mental health of inmates. Carlson says, “It was my first opportunity to travel to Poland and educate them on the risk assessment that the Department of Corrections uses in assessing our clientele to determine their risk factors, their return to the community, if they’re likely to reoffend and that type of thing.” Carlson says Poland wants to bring its prison system up to modern standards, and doing a risk assessment is a big part of that.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Pate says in-person voting went smoothly, EARLY voting set record in non-presidential year

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s commissioner of elections says early voting in this year’s Primary Election will set a record in a non-presidential year. Secretary of State Paul Pate says more than 73-thousand Iowans voted by absentee ballot. “Redistricting and a lot of districts getting merged now and new faces and then of course we have a U.S. Senate race on the Republican and Democratic sides and a big primary here in the Polk area for a congressional race — I think you put all that together and it’s going to put some people out there to make sure their voice gets heard,” Pate said.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

DOT taking input on electric vehicle infrastructure plan

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Transportation is taking public input on the plan to develop a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says the state will get 50 million in federal dollars over five years for what’s called the program called the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure program. “Part of the requirements to use that funding is that each state develop an infrastructure deployment plan. And that plan was intended to look at where the corridors are in the state that are a priority for installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” Anderson says. The state can only use the funds in areas that are designated as alternative fuel corridors.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Feenstra, Hinson, Miller-Meeks blast Biden, Pelosi rather than their November opponents

(Radio Iowa) – The three Republicans currently serving in the U.S. House are offering a General Election message focused on President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, addressed delegates at the Iowa Republican Party’s state convention on Saturday. “Hold this administration accountable and take back this country from the liberal progressives,” Feenstra said. Ryan Melton of Nevada is the Democratic Party’s nominee in the fourth congressional district. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is running for re-election in the new second district. Hinson mentioned Pelosi four times in her convention speech.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Fatal eastern Iowa crash

(Anamosa, Iowa) – A collision Friday afternoon in eastern Iowa’s Jones County claimed the life of a man from Cascade, and resulted in injuries to a man from Hiawatha. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by 74-year-old Donald Leo Supple, of Cascade, was traveling westbound on Highway 64, when the vehicle crossed the center line of the road and struck an eastbound 2017 Lincoln Navigator SUV, head-on.
HIAWATHA, IA
kjan.com

Entire state is under Heat Advisory as heat index pushes to 105

The hottest weather of the year so far is forecast for Iowa today (Monday) and tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon for the entire state, lasting until 7 o’clock tomorrow night. Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says it’s already steamy and it’s only going to get hotter. “We’re looking at temperatures in the low to upper 90s across central Iowa,” Carter says. “As you get into parts of like southwest and western Iowa, you’re looking at temperatures in the hundreds, and with the dew points that are going to be pretty high today in the 70s, we’re looking at heat indices of 100 to 105.” Carter says there should be a little relief in the high temperatures midweek.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
kjan.com

DOT traffic counts show impact of gas prices

(Radio Iowa) – The report on vehicle travel from the D-O-T is showing some impact on the state roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. “We did see in April an across the board and drop of about two percent in traffic counts statewide. And that was was really across the board and between rural and municipal,” Anderson says. Anderson says the higher cost of driving is likely behind the drop.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

DNR prosecution of poaching case questioned after man found innocent on all charges

(Radio Iowa) – A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa D-N-R. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters. ” I would forewarn anybody who has a European mounted deer on the wall, or a shoulder mount, that if they are asked by our friends at the D-N-R how they got that deer, their five words need to be ‘this deer has been processed.’ If I would have said that the night they interrogated us, there would be no going to court,” Snyder says.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Adair County Sheriff’s report, 6/13/22

(Greenfield, Iowa) The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports six recent arrests:. 57-year-old Donald Duane Worth, of Lewis, was arrested Saturday evening at the City Park, in Adair. Worth was taken into custody by Adair Police, on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. He was released from custody Sunday, on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

