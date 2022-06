UNION/UMATILLA COUNTIES – Work on I-84 near Spring Creek and Meacham this week includes rebar placement for the new concrete pavement. Concrete pavement paving in the slow lane will be taking place all week. Trucks will be entering and leaving the work zone into live traffic at both ends of the project all week, so please use caution when driving through.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO