Grant County, OR

Man found deceased in remote Grant County

By Logan Bagett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG CREEK – The following is a press release issued by Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley:. (Press Release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office) On the evening hours of June 4th, Marvin C. Crist 74, of Long Creek...

