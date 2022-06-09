Man found deceased in remote Grant County

LONG CREEK – The following is a press release issued by Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley:. (Press Release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office) On the evening hours of June 4th, Marvin C. Crist 74, of Long Creek...
The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the US Department of Homeland Security, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police, is currently in the Madras and Culver areas of Jefferson County executing multiple search warrants simultaneously.
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On June 10, 2022 at approximately 2:18 p.m., Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a vehicle rollover on Anthony Lakes Highway near Miller Road. Deputy Mills and Sheriff Ash responded to the scene. Upon...
TOLLGATE – Snow showers on ORE204 Tollgate yesterday resulted in a stuck vehicle that required deputies from the Union County Search and Rescue and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue to respond for assistance. According to Union County Search and Rescue the incident involved two individuals and...
RICHLAND, Wash. — Have you seen this man riding an e-bike in the Tri-Cities area? He may be riding a stolen vehicle, according to local law enforcement. Richland PD’s Officer Hubby is leading an investigation into a stolen e-bike that led him to look into this unidentified man. There is a chance that he stole the vehicle that he was seen riding in the Tri-Cities.
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police officers are searching for a man they say struck an officer while fleeing. Officials say 26-year-old Noah Detloff was originally identified as a suspect in a reported theft. On Monday, June 13, Richland Police officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Queensgate Drive...
On Saturday afternoon, a 55-year-old man, from Walla Walla, lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a guardrail in Asotin County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 1:41 p.m. on State Route 129 near milepost 10, approximately 26 miles south of Asotin city limits. The early reports showed that a car was heading southbound on SR-129 when it went off the roadway and hit a guardrail.
LEWISTON, ID — Property Owner of Garden City Apartments and Idaho State Representative Lori McCann said the family who lived in the apartment has lived there for a few years. A young couple with an 11-month-old. They lost everything, including their service dog. “Our hearts just went out to...
EPHRATA - The man who police say raped and murdered a 30-year-old Moses Lake mother on the night of her birthday on March 4, 2022 will have to wait a little longer for his first day in court. Yanira Cedillos' alleged killer, Juan Gastelum of Hermiston appeared for an arraignment...
PASCO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash that happened Sunday night at 11:43 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Trooper Thorson, a Jeep was driving the wrong way on I-182 near Road 100 in Pasco. The 35-year-old male suspect was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes and hit 3 cars. Two people were sent to the ER with non-life-threatening injuries.
UMATILLA – The city of Umatilla has issued a request for proposals on behalf of communities on the west end of Umatilla County to develop and manage the Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing Project. The RFP is on the city’s website. Project PATH will bring together services to...
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has scheduled. an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss flooding in Echo. A. member of the Middle Umatilla River Coalition, the county is one of several government. agencies addressing concerns that began with the 2020 flood. The...
LEWISTON — Two teenagers charged with attempted murder will be arraigned to district court after a preliminary hearing.
Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans heard testimony Wednesday from Lewiston police detectives and officers who responded Feb. 27 the night of the shooting at an apartment on the 600 block of Bryden Drive in Lewiston. Based on their testimony, she concluded there was probable cause to hold Triston Arnzen and Chloe Marks, both 14 years old, to district court to be tried as adults. Second District Judge Jay...
BAKER COUNTY – (From OSP) On June 1, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, an Oregon State Police Trooper contacted a vehicle believed to be involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 7 and Interstate 84 in Baker City. During the investigation it was learned no crash occurred, however, the operator of the vehicle failed to provide a driver’s license and after being detained for Failure to Carry and Present License it was determined the subject had provided false information. Once the subject’s identity was known, Troopers were advised of multiple outstanding out-of-state warrants for his arrest.
