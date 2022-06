JUNE 14, 2022 — The Institute of Texan Cultures Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process steering committee released its draft report today for public input. The report includes three feasible scenarios to advise UTSA leadership on the future of the ITC: relocate the ITC from the Texas Pavilion and Hemisfair district, relocate the ITC from the Texas Pavilion and remain in the Hemisfair district, or remain in the Texas Pavilion in its current location.

