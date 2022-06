The Boston Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. The team was founded on June 9, 1946, and ever since that day, they have been synonymous with one thing: winning. The boys from Beantown are currently tied with the Los Angeles Lakers with 17 NBA championships, the most in NBA history. They also have the 2nd most conference championships with 21, trailing only LA. From their dominance of the 1960s where they won 9 championships in the decade to the present where they sit just 2 games away from their 18th Larry O’Brien trophy, some of the greatest players in league history have donned the green and white.

