Crystal Currier, controller for the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority(link is external) in Waterbury Center, received the Mark Crisson Leadership and Managerial Excellence Award during the American Public Power Association’s national conference in Nashville, TN. The award recognizes managers at a utility, joint action agency or state or regional association who steer their organizations to new levels of excellence, lead by example and inspire staff to do better.

WATERBURY CENTER, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO