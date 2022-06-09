ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Baz Luhrmann's former beachside penthouse in Sydney's eastern suburbs sells for $8.1M

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Baz Luhrmann's former Bronte penthouse has sold again.

The three bedroom apartment, which the Elvis director sold in 2005 for $3.6million, sold again in February for a whopping $8.1 million, according to realestate.com.au.

It boasts three bedrooms on 348 sqm, including 64 sqm rooftop space and stunning water views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNNqi_0g5WI9bl00
Big spenders: Baz Luhrmann's former Bronte penthouse has sold again. The three bedroom apartment, which the Elvis director sold in 2005 for $3.6 million, sold again in February for a whopping $8.1 million. Baz pictured with wife Catherine Martin last month

Sitting above Bronte's trendy café strip, the luxury apartment is just 100m from the beach.

It features timber floors and an open plan layout leading to a spacious balcony.

The apartment also includes two very desirable car spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVftz_0g5WI9bl00
Room with a view: It boasts three bedrooms on 348 sqm, including 64 sqm rooftop space and stunning water views

Luhrmann and his costume designer wife Catherine Martin owned the apartment from October 2002 to October 2005 before selling it to NRMA Expeditions chief, Rachel Wiseman.

News of the sale of his former home comes after Luhrmann hinted he may step away from directing in the near future.

'I am at the point in my journey where I am like, would I even bother making another film?' he said this week, according to Variety Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvMv2_0g5WI9bl00
Roomy: It features timber floors and an open plan layout leading to a spacious balcony

Baz, who is also known for his blockbuster films The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet, added that he takes time off for his 'soul' after any major project.

But after Elvis hits theatres on June 23, the filmmaker said he may do something drastically different.

'I can certainly help create environments and get behind them and help their journey to flourish as much as possible,' he said, hinting a career in film producing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqRO6_0g5WI9bl00
Location location: Sitting above Bronte's trendy café strip, the luxury apartment is just 100m from the beach

Baz, 59, explained that he would love to mentor the future generation of storytellers, as well as draw attention to the importance of Australia's role in the film industry.

'We are at that crossroads. We are at an extremely important time to take on our full adult position in the world and make sure people, like where I am in my journey, it's our responsibility to pay back,' he added.

'We can't just wait in line, but make sure we're there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQSw7_0g5WI9bl00
Passing it on: Luhrmann and his costume designer wife Catherine Martin owned the apartment from October 2002 to October 2005 before selling it to NRMA Expeditions chief, Rachel Wiseman

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise 'splits from girlfriend Hayley Atwell' weeks after she supported him at Top Gun: Maverick premiere as they decide they're 'better as friends'

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell for the second time. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 59, and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, 40, have parted ways after recently reconciling following their first split in September of 2021, according to The Sun. A source told the publication,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Top chef and founder of iconic Sydney fusion burger chain mysteriously dies at the age of 38 - two years after assaulting his girlfriend in a jealous rage: 'Words can barely express our grief'

A Sydney chef who has worked in Michelin star restaurants throughout the United Kingdom and Canada has died. Kerby Craig unexpectedly died on June 9, just days before the 10 year anniversary of launching his Japanese fusion burger chain, Ume. 'Words can barely express our grief,' a tribute posted to...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Britain's best restaurant is revealed: Welsh eaterie with two Michelin stars is named finest in the UK but did YOUR local make the top 100?

A restaurant near a small market town in rural Wales has beaten the vast London competition to claim the top spot as the best restaurant in the UK. While the National Restaurant Awards 2022 was still dominated by London's scene, Ynyshir, in Machylleth, Powys, became the first restaurant outside England to take the coveted first place since the awards began in 2007.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Elvis
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Selina Chhaur dazzles in a glittery cream jumpsuit as she leads the celebrity arrivals at the Lightyear premiere in Sydney

Married At First Sight bride Selina Chhaur dazzled at the Sydney premiere of Disney-Pixar's new animated film Lightyear on Tuesday night. The hairdresser, 33, stunned in a glittery cream Nookie jumpsuit as she posed for solo photos on the red carpet. Her eye-catching outfit hugged her slim figure to perfection,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

407K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy