Carol Ann (Sullivan) Gederman, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Deacon Harris J. Gederman for over 53 years, until Harry’s passing in February 2015. Carol was the daughter of the late Mary (Kelly) Sullivan and the late George Sullivan, and sister of the late Marita (Sullivan) Pepin. Born in Providence, she most recently lived in Johnston, and was a resident of Smithfield for more than 50 years.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 11 HOURS AGO