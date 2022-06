ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Two people are unaccounted for and presumed dead after a house fire in western Colorado. Pitkin County sheriff's officials say firefighters were called to a structure fire in Old Snowmass northwest of Aspen at about 2:15 a.m. Monday and later learned that four people were in the home at the time of the blaze, including the homeowner, his partner and two other adults.

ASPEN, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO