New Richmond issues boil water advisory after water main break

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A portion of a Kenton County roadway will be closed for road work beginning Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation. KY-1303 will close near the intersection of KY-536 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for three days while crews perform work on a watermain.
CINCINNATI — Cleves Warsaw Road at the Heather Ridge subdivision will be closed while crews perform a water main tie-in, according to the Hamilton County Engineers office. The road will be closed from Monday through Friday, June 17. A detour will be available via Ebenezer Road, Rapid Run Road...
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing two portions of I-75 for the Thru the Valley project beginning Tuesday. The two right lanes and the ramp from northbound I-75 to Sharon Road will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June. 15. The right...
CINCINNATI — A storm swept through Greater Cincinnati early Monday evening bringing severe wind gusts of up to 70 mph, which caused widespread damage. The first severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Fayette County, Indiana, at around 5 p.m. and then to Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley counties in Indiana shortly after.
HIGGINSPORT, Ohio — Police have blocked off a portion of State Route 221 due to debris being reported in the roadway, Monday afternoon. The Ohio Department of Transportation has reported that the road is closed between State Street and Columbia Street/U.S. 52. There is no timetable as of yet...
CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power due to severe storms moving through the Cincinnati region. Initially, around 165,000 were without power throughout the Cincinnati area at around 7 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., there are still 155,854 customers without power. It's going to be a long night...
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is closed due to a power outage caused by the severe storms that moved through the area Monday. The grocery store says it will provide updates on their social media pages and website on when they will reopen. The store isn't the...
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Taylor School Road will close for a culvert repair beginning Monday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Taylor School Road will close to all through traffic from Brooks Road to U.S. 127 until Friday, June 24. Eastbound traffic on Taylor School Road will detour...
CINCINNATI — Severe storms are moving out of the Cincinnati area, leaving widespread damage. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for counties throughout the Tri-State area. Severe thunderstorm warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Adams County until 8 p.m. Flash flood warnings. Butler County in Ohio and Franklin, Union,...
HAMILTON, Ohio — Strong storm-downed trees and power lines can be seen across Hamilton. "I just heard a loud boom, and it sounded like a transformer that was blown and I had no idea that a tree had fallen in our front yard," said Michelle Sebastian. Sebastian walked out...
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the bridge on East Turtlecreek-Union Road over OH-48 for 150 days beginning Monday, June 13. Contractors will close the bridge to replace the existing concrete deck, increase vertical clearance under the bridge, and other minor maintenance. A detour will...
REILY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Peoria Reily Road will close for a culvert replacement project beginning Monday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Peoria Reily Road will close to all through traffic from Weaver to Springfield Roads tentatively through June 17. Eastbound traffic on Peoria Reily Road will detour...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Butler Warren Road will close for a three-month widening project beginning Monday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Butler Warren Road will be closed from Bethany Road to The Trails Boulevard while crews widen the street to three lanes. The widening will allow for...
HEBRON, Ky. — A portion of I-275 in Boone County will be shut down near Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week for road repairs. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office advises motorists that the I-275 WB Exit 4B to KY 212 (Airport Connector) will be closed for a pavement repair project.
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Engineers office announced Keller Road will be closed for road work beginning Monday. Keller Road will be closed between Montgomery and Miami Roads through Friday, June 17 while Duke Energy replaces equipment. A detour will be available via Montgomery Road to Galbraith Road to...
CINCINNATI — Rosa Parks Street between Freedom Way and 2nd Street is closed because of a loose window in a nearby building. Police reported the street closure at 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. The fear is that the window may fall into the street, impacting public safety. This story will...
Duke Energy crews are continuing to work to restore power for more than 55,000 customers. Overnight Tuesday, crews restored power for nearly 80,000 customers. Duke Energy is bringing in crews from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and North Carolina to help local crews with restoration. Officials established a global estimated time of...
CINCINNATI — SPCA Cincinnati is closed Tuesday due to a power outage caused by severe storms Monday night. View the later forecast here. The animal shelter posted to Facebook Tuesday saying they are trying to preserve as much cool air as possible for pets that are being cared for by their staff.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A driver has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Ridge on Monday. According to Cincinnati police, the crash happened on Highland Avenue between Ridge Avenue and Lester Road. The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they later died, police...
CINCINNATI — A Monday afternoon crash has shut down an entrance ramp to I-71 in Cincinnati, according to police. Authorities say the crash happened at southbound Exit 9 toward Red Bank Road in Columbia Township. Police have not reported any injuries sustained in the crash. It is unknown when...
