The Queen's son Prince Andrew still lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but here's why she doesn't class it as her home…. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York made the candid confession that she would never class her £30million residence Royal Lodge as her "home". "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous," she said.

