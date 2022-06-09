ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1: Unified Command continues response to Spirit of Norfolk fire

 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Unified Command and supporting agencies for the Spirit of Norfolk fire continue their efforts to extinguish the fire and salvage the vessel, Wednesday evening.

Crews put a dewatering pump aboard the vessel to begin removing the water from inside the Spirit of Norfolk from the firefighting efforts. The dewatering efforts are anticipated to continue overnight. The water is currently being pumped into tanks, however a barge is scheduled to arrive Thursday to increase the storage capacity for the water. All contaminated water is being handled in accordance with clean environmental standards.

There is no pollution at this time, but the area is being continuously monitored.

The vessel is currently smoldering and crews remain on site in the event the fire reignites. A survey to determine if the fire is completely extinguished will be conducted once the vessel is deemed safe and stable enough to allow crews on board.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at Naval Station Norfolk. Media should arrive at the Naval Station Tour and Information Office located at 9079 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, Va., by 10:15 a.m. to be escorted on base.

#Water Contamination#Salvage#Pollution#Naval Station Norfolk#Accident#The Unified Command#The U S Coast Guard
