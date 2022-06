Minnie is a 7 year old female Shih Tzu cross Maltese. She is a loving girl who likes to cuddle up on the sofa with you. She travels well in the car and likes her food. She loves her walks but will need some work when out of the house as she will bark at other dogs. She is clean in the house and can be left for short periods.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO