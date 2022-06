FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The trial for 8-year-old Raylee Browning that resumed on Monday, June 6, 2022, still continues at the Fayette County Courthouse. Browning’s father, Marty Browning Jr. along with his wife and her sister are accused of causing the child’s death. During the few days, the trial has been playing out witness testimonies from various medical experts involved in the case have been brought forth. Browning was pronounced “dead upon arrival” at her home and at Plateau Medical Center on December 26, 2018.

