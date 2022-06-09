Rice County Attorney John Fossum

The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Flanked by mental health advocates, police and prosecutors at a signing ceremony, Governor Tim Walz approved a sweeping reform law that closes gaps in the state’s mental health and criminal justice system exposed in a year-long KARE 11 investigation. KARE 11 documented cases in...
Pine Haven Care Center at 210 3rd St. NW, Pine Island, Minn. Source: Google Streetview. State health officials were granted an emergency court order Friday to assume control of a Pine Island nursing home. The regulatory action taken at Pine Haven Care Center comes amid concerns about residents' safety after...
We now know the identity of a Wisconsin man who died in a recent traffic crash that also involved a Wright County man. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that early Thursday morning, a semi truck collided with a small pickup on Highway 95 at Sunrise Road in Chisago County near North Branch.
MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
A statement released by Rice County last week said the bids accepted by the County Board of Commissioners for the new Public. Safety Center came in at a price that was less than had been anticipated. When approved last May, the complex was expected to cost about $50 million dollars....
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health has assumed control of Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island due to concerns over unpaid bills and the safety and care of residents. A Ramsey County judge granted the temporary order Friday, June 10 and the state took control of...
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Last August, a St. Paul woman was driving near York Avenue and Frank Street with her boyfriend and their two children — ages 1 and 4 — when they heard gunshots. It was someone in another car shooting at them. Three bullets hit...
Brooklyn Center Community Schools has said it will be rethinking its student celebrations after incidents at high school graduation saw two men arrested for weapons possession, and a graduating student assaulted. The incidents unfolded on Wednesday during and after the Brooklyn Center High School graduation ceremony, which was held on...
An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota: legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited for the new law to take effect, because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.
STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said.
The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men are facing charges connected to a recent stabbing in Rochester that began as a planned sale of marijuana. Police had no trouble finding the suspects. They were found hiding in an apartment when officers forced their way inside. The incident happened on...
Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
