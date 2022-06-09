ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury may get third roundabout

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
A birds-eye view of the roundabout at the intersection of Hebron Avenue and New London Turnpike in Glastonbury, which was completed October 2017. Town officials say the roundabout has surpassed expectations in its ability to move reduce traffic congestion. Shoreline Aerial Photography LLC

GLASTONBURY — The town may get a third traffic roundabout like the two on Hebron Avenue.

DOT officials will explain the plans and hear public comments at a meeting to be held via teleconference at 7 p.m. Monday. Links to participate in the meeting or watch it live on YouTube are at

People can also submit written comments via email through June 27 at DOTProject53-189@ct.gov

At the request of town officials, the state Department of Transportation is considering installing a roundabout at the intersection of New London Turnpike and an exit from the southbound lanes of Route 17.

DOT has been planning changes to the exits from Route 17 south to New London Turnpike for years, mainly to eliminate the long Exit 7 ramp from the highway to the intersection of New London Turnpike, Williams Street East, and Oak Street.

By eliminating that exit, the department can also eliminate the cost of maintaining two 70-year-old bridges, one of which it says has a deck in poor condition and is functionally obsolete because it is too low.

Exit 5 from Route 17 South to New London Turnpike, which is west of the highway, currently directs exiting vehicles to turn right toward Hebron Avenue. The redesign would permit vehicles to use Exit 5 to turn in either direction.

The original plan called for a traffic light at this intersection, according to department spokesman Josh Morgan. But, at the request of town officials, DOT has developed plans to instead use a roundabout, serving the exit ramp, New London Turnpike, and the entrance ramp to Route 17 South.

After DOT did traffic studies and consulted with town officials, “it was decided that this new proposal was better suited for the community,” Morgan said in an email.

The Exit 7 ramp slated for elimination ends diagonally across an intersection from Monaco Ford, raising the possibility that the dealership could be affected by the changes. But owner Mike Monaco made clear that the safety of the intersection matters more to him than any benefit Monaco Ford may get from the current design.

“The intersection’s been dangerous ever since I was a little kid,” he said.

He added that the dangers of the current arrangement involve both the five-cornered intersection and traffic movements to get to the exit ramp from Route 2.

Monaco sympathizes with the DOT’s desire to eliminate the exit’s two bridges.

“The least number of bridges we have to maintain, the better it is,” he said.

Bridge 388 carries Route 17’s northbound lanes over Exit 7, while Bridge 389 carries Exit 7 over New London Turnpike.

The deck of Bridge 388 is in “poor condition,” DOT said in its notice of Monday’s meeting. Moreover, DOT said, the bridge is “functionally obsolete” because it doesn’t meet current “vertical clearance” standards for a bridge over a freeway, although tractor trailers can get under it.

The plan is to replace Bridge 388 with fill and run the northbound lanes of Route 17 over the fill.

The pavement of the Exit 7 ramp would be removed and the ground seeded.

Bridge 389, over New London Turnpike, would also be removed. Both bridges were built in 1952, and Bridge 388 is well “beyond its estimated service life of 50 years,” according to material DOT released for a similar meeting four years ago.

The estimated cost of the project is $4.75 million, to be paid with 80% federal and 20% state money, and officials hope construction can start in spring 2024.

