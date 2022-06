Taste Trenton has recruited almost 40 restaurants to welcome “food tourists” as part of a self-guided tour of the capital city’s restaurants during the weekend of June 10th through 12th. This not-for-profit effort, initially begun in 2016, is designed to introduce Trenton residents and guests from across the region to the vast culinary and eating options available in many corners of the city. What began as a single day event with just a dozen restaurant in the city’s Chambersburg neighborhood, has evolved to three days and an ever-expanding and changing list of participating restaurants.

