It is possible for Macs to get malware, even if it's rare. Yes, you can get malware on a macOS product. It doesn’t happen very often, but it is frustrating when it does. Usually, it only happens if you install some shady software from an unknown source. Apple has several safeguards to prevent it, but sometimes things happen. If you’re here, it’s because you want to know if your Mac has malware and how to get rid of it. We’ll show you how to check for and remove malware from a Mac.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO