A monumental U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion access is expected this month. Ahead of the ruling, pro-choice advocates are rallying from Texas to Mississippi. The rally began Tuesday in Austin and continues throughout the week with the next stop in Houston. The caravan ends in Mississippi as many await a SCOTUS decision in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization -- a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

