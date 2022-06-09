Ian Poulter says he will appeal after PGA Tour bans LIV Series players

The latest extraordinary chapter in golf’s power struggle has seen 17 golfers indefinitely banned by the PGA Tour for their involvement in the Saudi Arabian-backed rebel series that began at the Centurion Club on Thursday.

One of those players, Ian Poulter, immediately stated he will appeal the PGA Tour’s position as another, Graeme McDowell, called on the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – not to issue sanctions of its own. Phil Mickelson, a lifetime PGA Tour member who has now been suspended, refused to discuss the situation in the aftermath of his first round in Hertfordshire.

Just half an hour of the inaugural LIV Golf tournament had been played when a letter to members by Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner, was released. “These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” said Monahan. “But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.” As things stand, these golfers cannot play on the PGA Tour or its sanctioned tours even on sponsor invites.

LIV, fronted by Greg Norman, responded fiercely. “Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members,” said a statement. “It’s troubling that the Tour, an organisation dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London and beyond.”

Of the 17 players listed as banned, it was confirmed that McDowell, Lee Westwood, Sergio García, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel had already resigned from the PGA Tour. McDowell later confirmed he did that 30 minutes before his Centurion tee time.

Graeme McDowell has said he resigned from the PGA Tour just 30 minutes before teeing off in the new event. Photograph: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Poulter appeared surprised by the PGA Tour position, which he plans to challenge. “I will appeal for sure,” said the Englishman. “It makes no sense, given how I have played the game of golf for all this time.

“I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different, I am committed to playing around the world like I have done for so many years so it is a shame if they view this as different.

“Of course it’s going to be sad, when you feel you haven’t done anything wrong and want to promote the game of golf. It’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”

Pressed on whether Poulter will inevitably be nudged towards a courtroom battle, he added: “I am sure we will sit down and evaluate the process and work out what is the right thing to do. I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. What have I done wrong or different to the past?”

Mickelson, in his return to golf after a break triggered by infamous comments relating to Saudi Arabia, would not address his scenario. “Anything regarding PGA Tour matters, I’m not ready to discuss publicly at this time,” said the 51-year-old.

McDowell believes the DP World Tour should cooperate with the LIV Series. “I felt like the PGA Tour was going to take the hard stance,” McDowell said. “We have a strategic alliance [between the DP World and PGA Tours] so will Keith [Pelley, the DP World Tour chief executive] follow suit? I hope he doesn’t.

“I think he has a fantastic opportunity here with a lot of European players and European Tour players that would like to subsidise their schedule with other events, especially if we are not allowed to play on the PGA Tour. I really hope the European Tour makes a good decision.”

García met his ban with a shrug. “It doesn’t bother me,” said the Spaniard. “I’m very happy where I am and I’m excited.”

Rory McIlroy, speaking after his first round at the Canadian Open, said Monahan was correct. “I think he’s done the right thing because these guys have broken rules and done things outside of the tournament regulations,” McIlroy said. “Because of that, there are going to be consequences.”