Nicholas John Roske made chilling 911 call ‘threatening to kill’ Kavanaugh over abortion to ‘give his life purpose’

By Chris Bradford
 5 days ago
AN armed suspect allegedly threatened to kill a Supreme Court justice in a chilling 911 call to officers, prosecutors claimed.

Nicholas John Roske, of California, reportedly told police that he "wanted to give his life purpose" by killing Brett Kavanaugh as he was angry over the draft that could see the Roe v Wade abortion ruling overturned.

Nicholas John Roske (pictured) allegedly told cops that he wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KC5Nx_0g5W6wa600
Roske was arrested a block away from Kavanaugh's home (pictured) Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Roske, 26, was carrying a handgun, knife, burglary tools, and pepper spray and told cops he had traveled to Maryland to carry out the threat, prosecutors said.

An arrest affidavit claimed he was carrying a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines, zip ties, duct tape, and a screwdriver among other tools.

Cops revealed that Roske took a taxi to the area of Kavanaugh's home and called 911 on himself.

Roske apparently said he had suicidal thoughts and a gun in his suitcase.

Cops arrested him a block away from the justice's home.

It's not known if Kavanaugh or his family were inside the property when Roske was arrested.

The case has since been transferred to the FBI.

The affidavit has accused Roske of “attempts to kidnap or murder, or threatens to assault, kidnap or murder a United States Judge”.

Legal documents revealed that Roske was upset about the school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas that saw 19 students gunned down by teen Salvador Ramos.

He also believed that Kavanaugh would align himself with supporters that wanted to loosen gun laws, according to court documents.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called "on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain term."

He added: “It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”

Roske faces up to 20 years in a federal jail if he's convicted.

Last month a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft revealed Judges were preparing to scrap the previous ruling that provided Americans with abortion rights.

Protestors took to the streets of Washington DC following the news as hundreds of pro-choice activists gathered outside the court building.

PROTESTERS TAKE TO STREETS

Some demonstrated outside the homes of both Kavanaugh and Justice John Roberts, holding a "Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade," as reported by Fox News.

The majority draft opinion, reportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, rejects the 1973 decision guaranteeing constitutional protection of abortion rights.

Alito wrote: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

The document stated: "Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion."

Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett reportedly voted with Alito.

The three Democratic-appointed justices are reportedly working on filing amendments.

It's not known how Chief Justice John Roberts will vote. If he votes with the majority, the ruling would be 6-3.

The final opinion has not been released and votes and the language is subject to change before opinions are formally released.

Abortion is still legal in all 50 states until the court makes an official decision.

Protesters demonstrated outside the home of Kavanaugh (pictured) following the leak of the Supreme Court ruling Credit: AP

Comments / 7

Granada33
5d ago

The question I have is whether this a staged event for a last ditch effort by democrats to intimidate the US Supreme Court. The democrats operate like gangsters.

Reply(3)
5
Guest
5d ago

Ironically wanted to give his life purpose as he wants others to be aborted with no life purpose

Reply
7
Comments / 0

Community Policy