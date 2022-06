This year will be the second annual Montgomery Basketball League, event is now under a new name, Roderic D Scott honoring the Robert E. Lee teen who lost his life in a car crash. The championship tournament will also be getting a new location. The games will now be hosted at the west end boys and girls club. Registration for the league begins next Monday June 13th and registration will end Friday June 24th.

