New Castle County, DE

Three injured in I-495 rollover wreck

By Mike Phillips
WDEL 1150AM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were hurt, none seriously, in crash involving a rollover Wednesday afternoon, June 8, 2022, on northbound I-495 at...

WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | State troopers investigating fatal I-95 rush hour wreck

The crash happened on I-95 southbound prior to the Route 273 interchange around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, as an intense thundershower moved across the area. According to Delaware State troopers, the driver of a car traveling northbound on I-95 lost control of the vehicle which started spinning, hit an attenuator at a center median crossover, and then spun into the path of a southbound dump truck.
WBOC

Occupied Car Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
DOVER, DE
Traffic Advisory- I 95 southbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision

Newark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on I-95 southbound in the area of the Christiana Rd overpass. As a result, three travel lanes will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
Police: Drive By Shooting At New Castle Motel Injures 14-Year-Old

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a New Castle County motel Monday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the Best Night Inn located...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation Outside of a Motel

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a New Castle County motel Monday night. On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the Best Night Inn located at 1200 West Avenue, New Castle, DE. Investigation revealed a dark colored sedan drove through the parking lot and multiple gunshots were fired from the front passenger side of the vehicle. A 14-year-old juvenile male was struck one time in the lower extremities. The sedan then fled southbound on West Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
WDEL 1150AM

14-year old shot at New Castle area motel

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting Monday night, June 13, 2022, at the Best Night Inn on West Avenue, near New Castle that sent a 14-year old to the hospital. Troopers say the incident happened in the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. when shots were fired from the front passenger side of a dark colored sedan.
Serious Accident Blocks Southbound I-95 In Newark

Just before 7:30, Tuesday morning rescue crews responded to I-95 SB in the area of 273 for reports of a crash with entrapment. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle and a dump truck are involved in the accident. Crews worked for about 30 minutes to free a...
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Shot in Drive-By Shooting Near Delaware Motel

A 14-year old boy is recovering after he shot in a Delaware motel parking lot Monday evening, police said. According to Delaware State Police, the gunfire broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Best Night Inn on West Avenue in New Castle, Delaware. Police said someone inside a dark-colored...
WDEL 1150AM

Seaford man indicted in double fatal DUI crash

Delaware State Police said a grand jury indicted 53-year old Arthur Perdue of Seaford in connection with a fatal crash in Seaford on January 6, 2022, that killed two children. Perdue was arrested by troopers on Monday, June 13, 2022, while at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles building in Delaware City.
Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Tanning Salon

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a tanning salon located in the Wilmington area. The incident occurred on Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to the B-Tan tanning salon located at 4575 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male suspect approached a female employee behind the sales counter and told her this is a robbery. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded her to move away from the cash register. The suspect then opened the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the store traveling westbound on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident.
Man Charged With Manslaughter In The Death Of Two Children

Delaware State Police have charged a Seaford man in the fatal motor vehicle collision that took the lives of two children on Thursday, January 6, 2022, according to Delaware State Police. Officials said said at approximately 12:33 p.m., a 2009 Nissan Altima operated by a 53-year-old Seaford man was traveling...
WDEL 1150AM

Fire heavily damages Newark house

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Newark area home is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office. Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company officials said they were initially called out just after midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for a reported wire down at West Chestnut Hill Road and Brook Drive.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two flown from Middletown area wreck with serious injuries

Three people were hurt, two seriously, in a multiple vehicle crash north of Summit on Saturday night, June 11, 2022. Volunteer Hose of Middletown Fire Company, New Castle County paramedics, and Delaware State Police were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to Summit Bridge Road and Bethel Church Road for a reported collision with entrapment.
WDEL 1150AM

Driver critically injured when car catches fire

A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after a fiery crash early Saturday morning. New Castle County Paramedics and Cranston Heights Fire Company personnel found the victim at Lancaster Pike and Hercules Road around 2 a.m. The victim was badly burned when the car he was driving caught fire after...
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police make arrest in last week's Southbridge shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington that left a man in critical condition last week. Wilmington Police arrested 40-year-old Aaron Cryor, and charged him with First Degree Assault and two other charges in the shooting on the 1300 block of A Street on June 4, 2022.
CBS Philly

Wilmington, Delaware Man Dies During Triathlon Event In Cape May County: Police

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Wilmington, Delaware man died on Sunday while participating in a triathlon event in Cape May County, according to police. Authorities say the man was 70 plus years old. Police say while the man was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon, he became in need of medical attention. He nearly completed the Open Water Classic portion, but he was spotted in distress by lifeguards near the finish line. The man was taken from the water to the beach in Lower Township near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park, where emergency medical service personnel administered CPR and attempted to resuscitate him. He was then taken to the Cape Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead. His identity is unknown at this time. “I’m heartbroken,” Stephen DelMonte, the CEO of DelMoSports LLC, said in a release. “DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.” The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy in the future.  
Route 1 NB Closed In Smyrna Due To Rollover Crash

Just after 5:40, Sunday Kent County rescue crews responded to Route 1 NB in Smyrna for reports of a rollover crash. Crews have arrived on scene and are evaluating the occupants of the vehicle – Minor injuries reported. Trooper 4 canceled. Route 1 was closed for a short time...
MyChesCo

17-Year-Old Victim Blackmailed With Photos

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station are investigating an alleged Child Sexual Abuse involving photographs. Authorities state that on May 30, 2022, Troopers responded to Maryhill Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a suspected sex crime. During the course of their investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 17-year-old female, was coerced into sending explicit photographs through social media. The unidentified perpetrator then used those photographs to blackmail the victim, stating they would distribute the photographs to members of her school through social media. The investigation remains ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

