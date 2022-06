While Marvel has made no official indication one way or another, it looks like Hawkeye could become one of the few MCU Disney+ series to return for a second run on streaming. Though unconfirmed, that information comes from one of Marvel’s own websites: Their For Your Consideration hub used to promote their series to members of the TV Academy for voting in the Emmy Awards. Previously, Hawkeye was listed as up for consideration in the Best Limited Series category. Now it’s shown as qualifying in “Outstanding Comedy Series” category, along with other related categories.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO