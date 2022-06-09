Tennessee orthopedic ASC construction starts this month

Betsy Grunch, MD, serves as a neurosurgeon at the Gainesville, Ga.-based Longstreet Clinic. Dr. Grunch will serve on the panels "Discectomies in the ASC — Best Practices for Optimized Spine Programs," "Where Orthopedic, Spine Patient Referrals Will Come From in Five Years" and "Cervical Spine Surgery: Most Interesting Innovations Today" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO