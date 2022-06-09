ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Gas prices in New York surpass $5 per gallon, joining national average

New York joined New Jersey in the $5 per gallon gas club as of Thursday.

Gas prices surpassed $5 in New York State, according to AAA, although the $5 barrier had already been broken on Long Island the day prior.

AAA says the national average price of a gallon of gas is $4.97, but Gas Buddy has it above $5.

Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels, or over one billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into the summer.

The price of oil has also jumped due to escalations stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine, as countries choke off Russian oil supply via sanctions, pushing supply down at a time of rising demand.

In addition, U.S. refining capacity has fallen by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years.

All of these factors have created an environment ripe for a surge in gas prices, while Americans balk at prices but continue filling up as demand has seen little decline.

Prices also seem to surge depending on the location, leading some to claim price gouging.

"There's a gas station a quarter of a mile down the road, it's $4.79," customer Kevin McCarthy said. "Here it's $5.39. How could that be? I mean, it's a quarter of a mile down the road. It's ridiculous."

Another gas station in Valley Stream is now charging nearly 5.50 per gallon, but what seems most egregious is the differential for those paying with credit cards -- 30 cents more.

But a recent complaint to Nassau County Consumer Affairs accused the station of charging credit card users 90 cents more.

"So that individual station was cited," Nassau County Bruce Blakeman said. "And they could be fined, up to $3,000 to $5,000."

Nassau County urges motorists to report any sort of price gouging so their inspectors can come out and chec.

Also, try to pay in cash, and keep your eye on the credit card rate.

Meanwhile, the trade group representing more than 500 Long Island stations say their members couldn't even succeed at price gouging if they tried, because the competition is too great.

They urge customers to keep in mind the price hikes are hitting small business owners too. After all, they need to stock the pumps with gasoline.

"A delivery can cost as much as $70,000," said Andy Harris, with the Long Island Gas Retailers Association. "And that could come every two or three days...a tremendous amount of money for a small businessman."

To report gas gouging in Nassau County, contact the Consumer Affairs hotline at 516-571-2600 or Blakeman's office at 516-571-3131. You can also fill out a complaint form online at Nassau County's website .

ALSO READ: 'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx

Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for June

All SNAP Households to Receive the Maximum Level of Food Benefits This Month. Supplemental Food Benefits Help Nearly 2.8 Million New Yorkers Avoid Food Insecurity. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for June. All households participating in SNAP—including those already at the maximum level of benefits —will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
