Natalie Arroyo, candidate for Fourth District Supervisor, may be feeling a bit of relief, wherever she is. And that’s because the Humboldt County Elections Office just released the first of a series of Friday post-election updates, which accounts for an addition of about 3,600 votes, and Arroyo’s share of the vote actually ticked up a bit — from 50.21 percent on Election Night to 50.83 percent today.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO