(Sacramento, CA) — Californians can still water their trees regularly despite water restrictions. According to the California Water Board, the water conservation emergency regulations don’t apply to trees, just turf. The Board urges people to continue to water trees, even while reducing or stopping the irrigation of turf. In Sacramento, the city’s watering restrictions on lawns and landscapes do not restrict the watering of trees. Governor Newsom, in an interview with Fox 11’s Elex Michaelson, blamed Mother Nature for our water issues, not his failure to build reservoirs and desalination facilities.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO