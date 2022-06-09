Joyce’s Daily Download- Schumer incites SCOTUS threat? Food crisis looming?

WASHINGTON — Lacy Mason was a 21-year-old graduate student in Atlanta when she started rationing her insulin. As a Type 1 diabetic, she needs to take insulin every day for survival. But when the cost surged to $960 a month, Mason could no longer afford it. She had aged out of Medicaid and her student […] The post As insulin costs soar, diabetics say a $35 cap on co-pays is not enough appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO