ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe cellular stress drives apoptosis through a dual control mechanism independently of p53

By Yen-Chun Wang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor past two decades, p53 has been claimed as the primary sensor initiating apoptosis. Under severe cellular stress, p53 transcriptional activity activates BH3-only proteins such as Bim, Puma, or Noxa to nullify the inhibitory effects of anti-apoptotic proteins on pro-apoptotic proteins for mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization. Cellular stress determines the expression...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Derivation and validation of sex-specific continuous metabolic syndrome scores for the Mexican adult population

Traditionally the diagnosis of Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is binary (present/absent). The goal of this work is to propose a sex-specific continuous score to measure the severity of MetS in Mexican adults using waist circumference and body mass index as adiposity measures. MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI indexes by sex were derived by confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) using data for 6567 adult participants of the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2018. The overall fit of the two proposed CFA models was excellent. We then validated these scores using a community-based health study of 862 university participants and determined that the reliability and strength of agreement between the MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI scores were excellent. The ROC analysis of the resulting indexes indicates that they have excellent ability to discriminate a MetS classification according to the different criteria. The correlations of MetSx scores and surrogate markers of insulin resistance and obesity ranged from weak to strong. Subsequently, a retrospective study of 310 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was used to determined that MetSx-BMI score was associated with the mortality of patients with COVID-19. The proposed indices provide a continuous measure in the identification of MetS risk in Mexican adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Stress#Apoptosis#P53#Prostate Cancer#Bcl Xl#Dox#Osteosarco
Nature.com

Functional characterization of a novel p.Ser76Thr variant in IGFBP4 that associates with body mass index in American Indians

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 4 (IGFBP4) is involved in adipogenesis, and IGFBP4 null mice have decreased body fat through decreased PPAR-Î³ expression. In the current study, we assessed whether variation in the IGFBP4 coding region influences body mass index (BMI) in American Indians who are disproportionately affected by obesity. Whole exome sequence data from a population-based sample of 6779 American Indians with longitudinal measures of BMI were used to identify variation in IGFBP4 that associated with BMI. A novel variant that predicts a p.Ser76Thr in IGFBP4 (Thr-allele frequency"‰="‰0.02) was identified which associated with the maximum BMI measured during adulthood (BMI 39.8"‰kg/m2 for Thr-allele homozygotes combined with heterozygotes vs. 36.2"‰kg/m2 for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰6.7% per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, adjusted for age, sex, birth-year and the first five genetic principal components) and the maximum age- and sex-adjusted BMI z-score measured during childhood/adolescence (z-score 0.70 SD for Thr-allele heterozygotes vs. 0.32 SD for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰0.37 SD per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In vitro functional studies showed that IGFBP4 with the Thr-allele (BMI-increasing) had a 55% decrease (p"‰="‰0.0007) in FOXO-induced transcriptional activity, reflecting increased activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway mediated through increased IGF signaling. Over-expression and knock-down of IGFBP4 in OP9 cells during differentiation showed that IGFBP4 upregulates adipogenesis through PPARÎ³, CEBPÎ±, AGPAT2 and SREBP1 expression. We propose that this American Indian specific variant in IGFBP4 affects obesity via an increase of IGF signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Development of a DNA barcode library of plants in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia and Monographs for authentication of herbal products

Traditional herbal medicine has long been practiced as a method of health care in many countries worldwide. The usage of herbal products has been increasing and is expected to continue to do so in the future. However, admixture and adulteration are concerns regarding the quality of herbal medicine, including its safety and efficacy. WeÂ aimed to develop a reference DNA barcode library of plants listed in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia (THP) and Monographs of Selected Thai Materia Medica (TMM) (n"‰="‰101 plant species) using four core barcode regions, namely, the ITS2,Â matK,Â rbcL andÂ trnH-psbA intergenic spacer regions, for authentication of the plant origin of raw materials and herbal products. Checking sequences from samples obtained from local markets and the Thai Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) against our digital reference DNA barcode system revealed the authenticity of eighteen out of twenty tested samples as claimed on their labels. Two samples, no. 3 and 13, were not Cyanthillium cinereum (L.) H.Rob. and Pueraria candollei Wall. ex Benth. as claimed, respectively. They were recognized as Emilia sonchifolia (L.) DC. and Butea superba (Roxb.), respectively. Hence, it is important for the Thai FDA or regulatory agencies to immediately initiate strict enforcement for the development of pharmacopoeial standards as well as revisions or modifications of available regulatory guidelines and to implement close monitoring for the quality control of herbal products in terms of authentication before they enter the herbal market. TheÂ centralized digital reference DNA barcode database developed hereÂ could play a very important role in monitoring or checking the authenticity of medicinal plants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Base editing in mitochondrial DNA

TALE-fused deaminases enable C-to-T or A-to-G base editing in human mitochondria. Jin-Soo Kim from the Institute for Basic Science in the Republic of Korea says, "We were quite excited when the Liu group and the Mougous group reported on DdCBEs enabling mitochondrial DNA editing in mammalian cell lines for the first time."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hodge theory-based biomolecular data analysis

Hodge theory reveals the deep intrinsic relations of differential forms and provides a bridge between differential geometry, algebraic topology, and functional analysis. Here we use Hodge Laplacian and Hodge decomposition models to analyze biomolecular structures. Different from traditional graph-based methods, biomolecular structures are represented as simplicial complexes, which can be viewed as a generalization of graph models to their higher-dimensional counterparts. Hodge Laplacian matrices at different dimensions can be generated from the simplicial complex. The spectral information of these matrices can be used to study intrinsic topological information of biomolecular structures. Essentially, the number (or multiplicity) of k-th dimensional zero eigenvalues is equivalent to the k-th Betti number, i.e., the number of k-th dimensional homology groups. The associated eigenvectors indicate the homological generators, i.e., circles or holes within the molecular-based simplicial complex. Furthermore, Hodge decomposition-based HodgeRank model is used to characterize the folding or compactness of the molecular structures, in particular, the topological associated domain (TAD) in high-throughput chromosome conformation capture (Hi-C) data. Mathematically, molecular structures are represented in simplicial complexes with certain edge flows. The HodgeRank-based average/total inconsistency (AI/TI) is used for the quantitative measurements of the folding or compactness of TADs. This is the first quantitative measurement for TAD regions, as far as we know.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effect of levothyroxine supplementation in extremely low birth weight infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity

This study aimed to determine the short- and/or long-term outcomes of levothyroxine replacement therapy in extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity (THOP). The medical records of 335 ELBW infants with THOP were reviewed retrospectively to identify whether levothyroxine treatment affects short- and/or long-term outcomes at a corrected age of 2Â years. The infants were arbitrarily grouped based on thyroxine (T4) (free T4 [fT4]) levels into group 1 (n"‰="‰142), which included infants with T4 (fT4) levels <"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl, and group 2 (n"‰="‰193), which included those with T4 (fT4) levels ranging from â‰¥"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl to <"‰4.5 (0.9) ng/dl. Levothyroxine replacement therapy was not associated with beneficial short- or long-term outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP. Short-term outcomes, such as mortality and composite morbidities, and long-term outcomes, such as failure to achieve catch-up height at a corrected age of 2Â years, were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2, regardless of levothyroxine treatment status. Levothyroxine replacement therapy is not associated with short-or long-term advantages in ELBW infants with THOP. This study suggests that the severity of THOP may be the major determinant of adverse outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP, rather than levothyroxine treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Unpacking race and ethnicity in African genomics research

In genomics, both the denomination 'African' as well at the ethnic groups living in Africa have been treated as true biological identities. Yet, similar to race, these population groupings too are social constructs. We argue that using African ethnicities as population categories in genomics research is uninformed and propose an Africa-oriented humanities research agenda to critique and support genomic science.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The post-diagnostics world: charting a path for pediatric genomic medicine in the twenty-first century

Genomic sequencing technologies, in particular next-generation sequencing (NGS), have transformed the pathway to diagnosis. Less than a decade ago, fewer than a third of patients with presumed monogenic genetic disorders were diagnosed, with many patients and families experiencing a "diagnostic odyssey" of prolonged clinical testing. Advances in DNA sequencing technology and bioinformatics, with clinical adoption of exome and genome sequencing as primary diagnostic tools, have led to a marked increase in diagnosis rates and new treatment opportunities for patients with diseases ranging from suspected genetic disorders to cancer. Diagnoses are now made in days to weeks instead of months to years. Genomic medicine, the use of genomic results to inform diagnosis, care, and treatment, is increasingly a clinical reality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Short periods of bipolar anodal TDCS induce no instantaneous dose-dependent increase in cerebral blood flow in the targeted human motor cortex

Anodal transcranial direct current stimulation (aTDCS) of primary motor hand area (M1-HAND) can enhance corticomotor excitability, but it is still unknown which current intensity produces the strongest effect on intrinsic neural firing rates and synaptic activity. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) combined with pseudo-continuous Arterial Spin Labeling (pcASL MRI) can map regional cortical blood flow (rCBF). The measured rCBF signal is sensitive to regional changes in neuronal activity due to neurovascular coupling. Therefore, concurrent TDCS and pcASL MRI may reveal the relationship between current intensity and TDCS-induced changes in overall firing rates and synaptic activity in the cortical target. Here we employed pcASL MRI to map acute rCBF changes during short-duration aTDCS of left M1-HAND. Using the rCBF response as a proxy for regional neuronal activity, we investigated if short-duration aTDCS produces an instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increase in the targeted M1-HAND that may be useful for individual dosing. Nine healthy right-handed participants received 30Â s of aTDCS at 0.5, 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0Â mA with the anode placed over left M1-HAND and cathode over the right supraorbital region. Concurrent pcASL MRI at 3Â T probed TDCS-related rCBF changes in the targeted M1-HAND. Movement-induced rCBF changes were also assessed. Apart from a subtle increase in rCBF at 0.5Â mA, short-duration aTDCS did not modulate rCBF in the M1-HAND relative to no-stimulation periods. None of the participants showed a dose-dependent increase in rCBF during aTDCS, even after accounting for individual differences in TDCS-induced electrical field strength. In contrast, finger movements led to robust activation of left M1-HAND before and after aTDCS. Short-duration bipolar aTDCS does not produce consistant instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increases in the targeted M1-HAND at conventional intensity ranges. Therefore, the regional hemodynamic response profile to short-duration aTDCS may not be suited to inform individual dosing of TDCS intensity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypothyroidism

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of Fig. 2b of this Primer, Colombia, Venezuela and Syria were assigned to incorrect categories of iodine nutrition status. In addition, two boxes in Fig. 5 were incorrectly labelled "hypothyroidism" instead of "hyperthyroidism". These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Critical vitamin deficiencies in autism spectrum disorder: Reversible and irreversible outcomes

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Vitamin deficiencies are an emerging concern in the management of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Particular attention is required for recognizing the variable signs caused by unbalanced food intakes. We herein report two patients with multiple vitamin deficiencies who needed critical care showing different prognoses. Patient 1 with 'Shoshin' beriberi presenting with cardiac arrest had thiamine deficiency developed severe neurological sequelae despite rapid vitamin supplementation. Patient 2, who had leg pain and a limping gait, showed a rapid recovery with intravenous infusion and tube feeding after being diagnosed with scurvy. A literature search revealed several children with ASD with critically ill thiamine deficiency, but few reports documented a life-threatening condition in the form of cardiac arrest at the onset. Considering the high observation rate of food selectivity in children with ASD, early intervention is required to prevent the exacerbation of vitamin deficiencies to severe neurological disabilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy