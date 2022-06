HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and another was injured early Friday in Cumberland County when they were struck by a driver in a hit-and-run, police said. The Hope Mills Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. when someone driving a champagne Toyota 4-Runner traveling east on Camden Road struck two male pedestrians, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

